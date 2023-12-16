Five things to watch when Falcons make a Week 15 trip up to Carolina 

*3. Turnover contagion *

They say turnovers are contagious. For this Falcons defense, though, Jessie Bates III has been a lone producer.

After a three-turnover day to start the 2023 season (against Carolina no less), Bates hasn't stopped. He has accumulated five interceptions (one he returned 95 yards for a touchdown against the Saints) and three forced fumbles. As far as turnovers go, only Nate Landman has forced as many as Bates, but he only has one interception and two forced fumbles.

Then, there's Bates production as a tackler. As this week's Nerdy Birds explained: Bates surpassed the 100-tackles mark last Sunday, making him the first Falcon and the third player in the NFL to record at least 100 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles in a season since at least 2000. He's been electric for Atlanta in 2023. However, for the Falcons to make even bigger waves as a defense, he can't do it all and it would be nice to see some other members of this secondary get their hands on a ball or two.

Another Nerdy Birds note that could mean something about this idea has to do with A.J. Terrell. Since Week 10, Matt Haley and John Deighton pointed out, 70% of A.J. Terrell's targets have been classified as tight windows, meaning Terrell was less than one yard away from the targeted receiver when a pass arrived. And as we all know, the closer you are to the ball (or in this case the receiver whom the ball is targeted to go to), the easier it is to make a play on it.

4. Getting key defensive playmakers back

Like the Falcons offensive line last Sunday, the defensive line was hit with an injury punch, too.

Already without Grady Jarrett for the year, the Falcons were dealt another blow as an ankle injury kept David Onyemata out of the lineup. In his place stepped in recent acquisition Kentavius Street, who had been playing well in relief. However, a pectoral injury in the third quarter had the Falcons going even deeper into the reserve bank.