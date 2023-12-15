Nerdy Birds: The Desmond Ridder-Drake London connection, A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates lock down the backend 

Lock it Down

A.J. Terrell has proven himself to be one of the top players at his position over the first four years of his career.

This season, he has allowed just 55.4% of the passes thrown his way to be completed. He has a completion percentage over expectation of minus-1.5 and ranks seventh in the NFL and third among cornerbacks with at least 350 coverage snaps in coverage success rate (62.5%).

Terrell drew a tough assignment in Week 14 as Atlanta welcomed Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fresh off celebrating his 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season with a 7-catch, 162-yard performance against Carolina, Atlanta limited the explosive Evans to just eight yards on one reception. It was his lowest output of the season and the first time he's been held to a single catch since Week 15 of the 2021 season.

According to Next Gen Stats, Terrell followed Mike Evans on 26 of his 28 routes, shadowing the four-time Pro Bowler on 92.9% of his routes. He played press coverage on Evans on 24 of those routes and did not allow a catch in coverage. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield only targeted Evans twice with Terrell covering him. Evans' lone reception came on a crossing route from the slot with Atlanta in zone coverage.

This marked a significant change in Atlanta's defensive philosophy from the first meeting, in which Terrell lined up on Evans on 20-of-35 routes, shadowing him for just over half of his routes (57.1%). According to Next Gen Stats, Terrell allowed a season-high six receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets as the nearest defender in that game.

The former Clemson Tiger's performance on Sunday was indicative of the impressive run of form he has enjoyed as of late.