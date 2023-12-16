Falcons make a flurry of moves ahead of Week 15 contest vs. Carolina

LaCale London activated off injured reserve, Kentavius Street moved to IR in a corresponding move; David Onyemata formally ruled out of Panthers game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Falcons have made a number of moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

They have activated defensive tackle LaCale London off injured reserve and placed Kentavius Street on it in a corresponding move, the Falcons announced on Saturday afternoon.

The team also made adjustments to its injury report, downgrading David Onyemata to out with an ankle injury. He was previously deemed questionable to play on Friday. Also, kicker Younghoe Koo was added to the injury report as questionable to play with an illness. 

In addition, the Falcons designated offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel and tight end Tucker Fisk as standard practice squad elevations. 

London's return is welcome, especially with Street on IR and Onyemata ruled out. The in-season signing played well up front before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1 with a knee injury. He was recently designated to return, and practiced both this week and last week before being deemed ready to play on Sunday against the host Carolina Panthers.

He'll take Street's place on the roster following an unwelcome development for Atlanta. Street, acquired in trade from Philadelphia just before the deadline, stepped into the starting lineup the week after Grady Jarrett was lost to an ACL injury. He played well in that spot, but suffered a pectoral injury in a Week 14 loss to Tampa Bay that landed him on IR.

Expect London to play significant snaps as part of the rotation along the interior line, along with Ta'Quon Graham, Albert Huggins and Travis Bell.

Vrabel was elevated for the second straight week and the third time this year. He played most of the Week 14 contest after left tackle Jake Matthews sustained a knee injury. He's questionable to play against the Panthers, so Vrabel would likely start if Matthews can't go. If he can, Vrabel would be the swing tackle behind Matthews and right tackle Storm Norton, who has been over there for the injured Kaleb McGary.

Tight end Tucker Fisk has also been elevated even though there aren't any injured tight end. This one could be based upon matchups. Fisk is a solid blocker and someone who can play H-back/fullback as well.

