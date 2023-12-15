Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith updates Week 15 game status of key offensive linemen 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have a large group of players listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers. Majority of those listed are key starting linemen.

The only players the Falcons officially ruled out of the game Friday were starting tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed last week's game with a knee injury, and defensive lineman Kentavius Street (pectoral), who head coach Arthur Smith ruled out earlier in the week.

On offense, starting center Drew Dalman (ankle), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) were all listed as questionable. Like McGary, Dalman was not active against the Bucs last Sunday, but Matthews and Lindstrom suffered their injuries in-game. Only Lindstrom was able to return in the second half.

According to how the weekend shakes out, the Falcons offensive line could include any of the three starters listed above and/or reserve linemen Ryan Neuzil, Tyler Vrabel and Kyle Hinton, all of whom saw action last week, as well as Storm Norton, who got the start in McGary's vacant spot at right tackle.

On defense, the Falcons listed David Onyemata (ankle), Nate Landman (knee), Bud Dupree (back) and LaCale London (knee) as questionable, too. Onyemata and Landman missed the Falcons game against the Bucs after suffering their injuries two weeks ago at MetLife Stadium in the Falcons win over the Jets.

Meanwhile, Jeff Okudah (who also missed last Sunday's game with a lingering Week 13 injury) was a full participant in practice this week. He was not given a game designation, meaning the Falcons will have him available in Charlotte.

Though there are just as many questions as there are answers in the Falcons' injury report, Atlanta did see progress with all of the players listed above with questionable status. Dalman, Lindstrom, Matthews, Onyemata, Landman and Dupree were all limited participants in Friday's no-pads practice.