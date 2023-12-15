Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith updates Week 15 game status of key offensive linemen 

The Falcons travel up to Charlotte to face the Panthers Sunday at 1 p.m.

Dec 15, 2023 at 01:01 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021.
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have a large group of players listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers. Majority of those listed are key starting linemen.

The only players the Falcons officially ruled out of the game Friday were starting tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed last week's game with a knee injury, and defensive lineman Kentavius Street (pectoral), who head coach Arthur Smith ruled out earlier in the week.

On offense, starting center Drew Dalman (ankle), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) were all listed as questionable. Like McGary, Dalman was not active against the Bucs last Sunday, but Matthews and Lindstrom suffered their injuries in-game. Only Lindstrom was able to return in the second half.

According to how the weekend shakes out, the Falcons offensive line could include any of the three starters listed above and/or reserve linemen Ryan Neuzil, Tyler Vrabel and Kyle Hinton, all of whom saw action last week, as well as Storm Norton, who got the start in McGary's vacant spot at right tackle.

On defense, the Falcons listed David Onyemata (ankle), Nate Landman (knee), Bud Dupree (back) and LaCale London (knee) as questionable, too. Onyemata and Landman missed the Falcons game against the Bucs after suffering their injuries two weeks ago at MetLife Stadium in the Falcons win over the Jets.

Meanwhile, Jeff Okudah (who also missed last Sunday's game with a lingering Week 13 injury) was a full participant in practice this week. He was not given a game designation, meaning the Falcons will have him available in Charlotte.

Though there are just as many questions as there are answers in the Falcons' injury report, Atlanta did see progress with all of the players listed above with questionable status. Dalman, Lindstrom, Matthews, Onyemata, Landman and Dupree were all limited participants in Friday's no-pads practice.

The Falcons will release their inactives list 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, so check back in for the updated status of this group of players then.

Week 15 Practice | 12.14.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Detail view as a ball is sprayed with water during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail view as a ball is sprayed with water during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 drinks a Fast Twitch by Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 drinks a Fast Twitch by Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

