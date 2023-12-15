Who will win in Week 15, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. 

Dec 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

The Falcons travel to Carolina for another pivotal NFC South battle at Bank of America Stadium.

Atlanta is deep into the playoff hunt tied for the first spot in the division with every team other besides the Panthers. Carolina hasn't won since before Halloween, which was their sole victory of the season thus far.

Even still, the Falcons aren't taking this matchup lightly. They understand nothing will be handed to them, especially from a team hungry for a win. They understand they'll have to take care of business to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

Safety Jessie Bates III said Thursday this is a "must-win" game for Atlanta, and the experts from our pool predict that the Falcons will get one. For the first time this season, the Falcons have been unanimously chosen to come out on top. Check out the full picks below:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Jeremy Fowler | ESPN Falcons
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Falcons
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Falcons
Dan Parr | NFL.com Falcons
Tom Blair | NFL.com Falcons
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Falcons
Bill Bender | Sporting News Falcons

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Panthers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Panthers match-up through history.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J.J. Birden #89 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J.J. Birden #89 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at a Game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons at a Game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) runs past Carolina Panthers' Brandon Short (53) during the fourth quarter of the Falcons' 27-10 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) runs past Carolina Panthers' Brandon Short (53) during the fourth quarter of the Falcons' 27-10 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/2004 AP
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ray Buchanan #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 23, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ray Buchanan #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 23, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Arizona against the Arizona Cardinals on September 30, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Arizona against the Arizona Cardinals on September 30, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ray Buchanan #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ray Buchanan #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 4, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on October 4, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Carolina against the Carolina Panthers on September 6, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tony Martin #80 during the game in Carolina against the Carolina Panthers on September 6, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on November 3, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on November 3, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 7, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Cornelius Bennett #97 during the game in Carolina against the Carolina Panthers on September 1, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Cornelius Bennett #97 during the game in Carolina against the Carolina Panthers on September 1, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lester Archambeau #92 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lester Archambeau #92 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for room against the Atlanta Falcons defense in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for room against the Atlanta Falcons defense in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons punter Dan Stryzinski #4 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons punter Dan Stryzinski #4 during the game in Atlanta against the Carolina Panthers on September 3, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons' Chauncey Davis (92) blocks a field goal by Carolina Panthers' John Kasay (4) in the second half of the Panthers' 28-19 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Atlanta Falcons' Chauncey Davis (92) blocks a field goal by Carolina Panthers' John Kasay (4) in the second half of the Panthers' 28-19 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) jumps over a defender during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Atlanta. (NFL Photos via AP)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) jumps over a defender during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Atlanta. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu (12) runs past Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu (12) runs past Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Jason E. Miczek/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure readies to snap the ball against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure readies to snap the ball against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) reacts with teammate Tony Gonzalez, rear, after scoring in the second quarter of their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Atlanta Falcons running back Jason Snelling (44) reacts with teammate Tony Gonzalez, rear, after scoring in the second quarter of their NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin/AP2009
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brent Grimes, right, celebrates a fumble recovery against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brent Grimes, right, celebrates a fumble recovery against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of their NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Carolina Panthers quarterback jake Delhomme (17) walks off the field as Atlanta Falcon's players Patrick Kerney (97) Jason Webster (36) and Kevin Mathis celebrate Mathis' 35-yard intercetion return for a touchdown in the fourht quarter of the Falcons' 27-10 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers quarterback jake Delhomme (17) walks off the field as Atlanta Falcon's players Patrick Kerney (97) Jason Webster (36) and Kevin Mathis celebrate Mathis' 35-yard intercetion return for a touchdown in the fourht quarter of the Falcons' 27-10 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/2004 AP
