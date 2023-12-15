Who will win in Week 15, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to Carolina for another pivotal NFC South battle at Bank of America Stadium.

Atlanta is deep into the playoff hunt tied for the first spot in the division with every team other besides the Panthers. Carolina hasn't won since before Halloween, which was their sole victory of the season thus far.

Even still, the Falcons aren't taking this matchup lightly. They understand nothing will be handed to them, especially from a team hungry for a win. They understand they'll have to take care of business to keep their playoff aspirations alive.