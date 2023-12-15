Who will win in Week 15, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to Carolina for another pivotal NFC South battle at Bank of America Stadium.
Atlanta is deep into the playoff hunt tied for the first spot in the division with every team other besides the Panthers. Carolina hasn't won since before Halloween, which was their sole victory of the season thus far.
Even still, the Falcons aren't taking this matchup lightly. They understand nothing will be handed to them, especially from a team hungry for a win. They understand they'll have to take care of business to keep their playoff aspirations alive.
Safety Jessie Bates III said Thursday this is a "must-win" game for Atlanta, and the experts from our pool predict that the Falcons will get one. For the first time this season, the Falcons have been unanimously chosen to come out on top. Check out the full picks below:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Falcons
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Falcons
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Falcons
