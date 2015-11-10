Weems, Bosher Thrive Against Niners

Nov 10, 2015 at 03:19 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

As Atlanta heads into into its bye week, Dan Quinn and his staff will spend a lot of time reflecting on the good and bad from the first nine games of 2015. Coordinator Keith Armstrong, who once again boasts one of the league's best special teams units, will evaluate a lot of the former—especially from last week's matchup.

Filling in for the injured Devin Hester, Eric Weems gained 191 total return yards in San Francisco, a career-high. 41 of those yards came on a second-quarter punt return; 50 were racked up on a third-quarter kickoff. Both set the Falcons up at midfield or better.

"It really showed up," Quinn said of Weems' impact. "I thought, not just from Eric, but in terms of the whole special teams unit—the blocking, the finish they had both on punt and kickoff return. Eric's one of those competitors we talk about: A guy who has much to prove, has a chip on his shoulder. And having to take over for Devin for the long haul, he's done an outstanding job."

On the other side of the ball, punter Matt Bosher turned in a solid afternoon, as well. The 28-year-old racked up 304 yards on seven punts—five of which landed inside the 20, including a 57-yarder and a 51-yarder that backed the Niners up to their own three. That ball was, naturally, downed by Weems.

Bosher has been nothing short of tremendous this season, and currently ranks tied for fifth in gross punting average (48.5) and third in touchbacks on kickoffs (36).

