Weekly Coverage Roundup: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Monday
Head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media Monday on the Falcons' 10-7 road win over the Tennessee Titans.
Less than six months after going undrafted, rookie defensive back Robenson Therezie made a game-saving grab to propel Atlanta to 6-1.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and LB O'Brien Schofield break down Atlanta's 10-7 win over the Tennessee Titans with Dave Archer and John Michaels.
Tuesday
Each week, AtlantaFalcons.com writer Andrew Hirsh answers your Falcons questions from social media. This week, he discusses the pass rush, Jalen Collins and more.
The Falcons made a bevy of roster moves on Tuesday, including the signing of Charles Godfrey to the active roster and the release of Allen Bradford.
In the week and a half leading up to Sunday's game in Nashville, the Falcons worked towards communicating better. And it paid off big time.
Nissan Stadium was full of red as many fans traveled to cheer on the Falcons. Take a look at the best sights and sounds from Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans.
Wednesday
The Falcons were back at work and without safety William Moore (groin) and wide receiver Leonard Hankerson (hamstring) on Wednesday.
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for another home game on Sunday in the Georgia Dome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are pictures of the guys at work in week 8.
Head coach Dan Quinn said the Buccaneers create a lot of explosive plays and have unique receivers and talented tacklers.
Defensive coordinator Richard Smith talked about Tampa Bay's rushing attack, Mike Evans and Jameis Winston.
Jacob Tamme joined Paul Worrilow, Eric Weems and Matt Ryan as a team captain on Sunday. Follow Atlanta's singin' tight end around in this week's edition of Mic'd Up.
Thursday
Running back Devonta Freeman has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance through the month of October.
Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher provides insight to the relationship between former teammates, Devonta Freeman and Jameis Winston.
Dan Quinn talked about the depth his team has at the wide receiver position, in particular Justin Hardy.
Kyle Shanahan talked about the recent missed opportunities and the debut of Justin Hardy.
Friday
The Falcons are back at the Georgia Dome to take on the Buccaneers and the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff provides its insight for Sunday's matchup.
More of your Snapchat questions and comments were answered by Falcons social media's Jay Adams on this week's Halloween edition of Aww Snap presented by Microsoft.
In today's Friday funnies, we showed a few of the players what they would look like if they were turned into a monster.
WR Leonard Hankerson and S William Moore have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. WR Nick Williams is questionable.
Saturday
The Falcons are back at home for their second NFC South game of the season as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Get pumped up for the action Sunday.