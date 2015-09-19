Weekly Coverage Roundup: Falcons at Giants

Dan Quinn addressed the media where he announced the signing of tackle Jake Long.
Quinn also gave his impression of the New York Giants, a team that he has great respect for.
**
**
WR Julio Jones was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following a spectatcular performance in the Atlanta's thrilling win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones caught nine passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Quinn took the podium prior to practice and provided an injury update as the Falcons began preparations for the Giants.
WR Jones (hamstring) and LB O'Brien Schofield (hip) were held out for practice. DE Malliciah Goodman (elbow), WR Devin Hester (toe) and LB Brooks Reed (groin) were also unable to participate. T Jake Matthews (back) and DE Adrian Clayborn (thumb) were held to limited participation.
Quarterback Matt Ryan addressed the media and talked about the emphasis of having a consistent mindset, as they prepare for knock off another NFC opponent on the road.
"It's about us, and making sure that our preparation is right where it needs to be, so that we can go out there and play our best on Sunday," Ryan said. "I think if we focus on that then we'll be fine."
The atmosphere at the Georgia Dome for the season opener was electric, here is a look at the sights and sounds of Monday night's win:
Defensive coordinator Richard Smith talked about how his defense was able to be effective against the Eagles, especially on third down.
**
**
The Falcons and Giants are familiar with one another, as this game marks the 23rd time these clubs will meet. The Giants have won three of the past four regular season games, and the Falcons look to change that. Sunday's game features intriguing matchups all over the field.
Jones and WR Roddy White both discussed Sunday's game, and their mentality as they prepare for the showdown at MetLife Stadium.
FalconCast crew John Michaels, Jay Adams and DJ Shockley give you all their thoughts and analysis on Monday's win over the Eagles before looking ahead to what Sunday at New York could hold for the Falcons.
Follow Matt Ryan around as he led his team to a victory over the Eagles in this week's edition of Mic'd Up:
**
**
AtlantaFalcons.com's Kelsey Conway talks sneakers, music and food with LB .
Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan held his weekly chalk talk session with AtlantaFalcons.com writer Andrew Hirsh, where they discussed Week 1 and the Giants.
Atlanta Falcons Social's Jay Adams got the lowdown on safety 's relationship with his interception ball and how he has to repay his wife for helping him study.
Following practice, Dan Quinn ruled out DE Malliciah Goodman (elbow), WR Devin Hester (toe) and LB Brooks Reed (groin) for the game on Sunday.
Safety William Moore brought back Freestyle Friday, straight out of the Atlanta Falcons locker room.
**
**
Expect a big day from Matt Ryan, Desmond Trufant and Julio Jones on Sunday.
Get pumped as the Falcons embark on their first road trip of the 2015 regular season.