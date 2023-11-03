Who will win in Week 9, Falcons or Vikings? Expert Picks

The Falcons (4-4) take on the Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at home this week on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The quarterback situation on both teams is prevalent story line. Arthur Smith announced backup Taylor Heinicke as the Week 9 starter after he took over the second half of the Falcons Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
On the Vikings side, they lost Kirk Cousins for the year after he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Minnesota's Monday Night Football matchup. The Vikings will look to start rookie Jaren Hall marking the first start of Hall's career.
Last week the overwhelming majority chose the Falcons to win in game that they ultimately lost. This week almost all the experts picked the Falcons again, we'll see if they can deliver. Check out the full picks below:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Flower | ESPN
|Falcons
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Falcons
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Vikings
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Falcons
