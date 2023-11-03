Who will win in Week 9, Falcons or Vikings? Expert Picks

22 / 29

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 1999, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Morten Andersen, left, and Chris Chandler celebrate on the podium after the Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-27 to win the NFC Championship, in Minneapolis. The Falcons are in rare territory, indeed. For only the eighth time in franchise's 51-season history, they are among the final eight teams in the NFL playoffs. Of course, the Falcons have never won a Super Bowl title, a burden that hangs over this year's high-scoring team heading into Saturday's divisional round game against the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)