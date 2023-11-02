Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Vikings: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 9 game

Nov 02, 2023 at 12:29 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons return home to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Both teams have the same record (4-4). While the Falcons have stuck around .500 with trouble stacking wins, the Vikings are on a three-game win streak including a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Though, they suffered a blow after starting quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn achilles in Week 8. 

Before the Falcons kickoff against Minnesota on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 9 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (4-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-4)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink 

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Partly cloudy

High/low: 62 degrees/45 degrees

Rain: 19 percent chance

Humidity: 56 percent

Moon: New Moon

