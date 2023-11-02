How to watch Falcons game vs. Vikings: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons return home to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Both teams have the same record (4-4). While the Falcons have stuck around .500 with trouble stacking wins, the Vikings are on a three-game win streak including a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Though, they suffered a blow after starting quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a torn achilles in Week 8.

Before the Falcons kickoff against Minnesota on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 9 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (4-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-4)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET