A Call to Service: How the Atlanta Falcons are hoping to inspire men, women to join military

Steve Cannon accomplished so much in his military career despite the fact it wasn't terribly long. He graduated with honors from West Point. He was Airborne Ranger qualified. He served five years as an artillery officer and was a 1st Lt. on a border patrol unit in West Germany when the Berlin Wall came down.

Cannon often says he wouldn't trade his military experience for anything even though he chose not to make it a permanent endeavor. He walked away proud of his accomplishments and better prepared for what came next.

While his career went into business with Mercedes-Benz before eventually becoming vice chairman of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment, a small part of Cannon has never left the military.

"Even though I have hung up my uniform," Cannon said, "I always continue to serve."

That was clear even before he joined AMBSE, with millions in scholarship funds raised for family members of the fallen. It's unmistakable since he started working with Blank, who, among other things, is the Falcons owner and chairman.

Cannon has pushed hard to use the Falcons platform to honor the military, from USO tour stops to fort visits to supporting TAPS programs to the NFL's annual Salute to Service initiative.

However, Cannon got to the point where he didn't want to simply keep saying, 'Thank you,' over and again. He wanted to do something more substantive. So, he called a West Point classmate at Fort Moore in Georgia to set up a summit with the top military personnel there and Falcons brass to ask two important questions: What do you need? And how can we help?

The answer came quick and without hesitation.

"We were sitting around a table with some folks in their recruitment arm and the general officer there," Falcons president Greg Beadles said, "and, they were just talking about how their biggest challenge is getting new recruits, new enlistees."

Falcons executives mulled over how to help with this issue, and, after some discussion, a light bulb switched on above Rich McKay's head. McKay is the chief executive officer of the Falcons and AMBSE.

Should the Falcons switch the annual Salute to Service initiative to Call to Service, highlighting all the different career opportunities available in the military while encouraging people to enlist? The answer among those at Fort Moore, plus Cannon when he heard about it later, was an unqualified yes.

After getting approvals from the NFL and the U.S. military, the Falcons set about a shift. They won't simply honor members of the military during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They'll detail the benefits of signing up, with a live mass enlistment at halftime, a pre-game flyover and military exercises designed to inspire.

Some of the military's highest-ranking officers will also make an appearance, including Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff of the Army.