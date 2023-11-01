Falcons injury report: Participation levels announced as Vikings practice prep begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Four players did not participate and two were limited in Wednesday's practice ahead of the Falcons clash with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced.

Wide receiver Drake London, safety DeMarcco Hellams and defensive linemen David Onyemata and Calais Campbell did not practice Wednesday.

London exited Sunday's third quarter against the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury, he was listed as questionable and did not return to the game.

Hellams was held out with a hamstring injury. Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Campbell and Onyemata were given rest days.

Keith Smith (concussion) and Mike Hughes (shoulder) were limited. Linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) was a listed full participant. He did not play in the Week 8 loss to Tennessee

Quarterback Desmond Ridder was also listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice with a designation of "game day concussion protocol evaluation." Per league rules, a player must receive this designation if evaluated for a concussion and is cleared but does not re-enter the game. It should also be noted that this designation does not mean that Ridder is in the concussion protocol. He is not.

Ridder will be taken off the participation report for the following practice, which, in this case, will be Thursday.