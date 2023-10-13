Who will win in Week 6, Falcons or Commanders? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Washington at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday

Oct 13, 2023 at 01:19 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

The Falcons cap off a two-game homestand against the Washington Commanders in Week 6.

Atlanta is hoping to stay undefeated at home while the Commanders will be desperate for a win after losing three in a row. Two of those three losses came against tough opponents like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills, but Washington most recently gave the Chicago Bears (1-4) their first win of the season in a 40-20 victory.

Meanwhile, the Falcons look to continue an offensive rhythm they unlocked in their Week 5 win over the Houston Texans, when they amassed the most total yards recorded since the 2021 season. The Commanders defense ranks bottom 10 in the league, giving up at least 30 points in all but one game.

For the first time since Week 1, most experts sided with the Falcons. Let's check out the full picks:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Jeremy Fowler | ESPN Commanders
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Falcons
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Falcons
Dan Parr | NFL.com Falcons
Tom Blair | NFL.com Falcons
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Commanders
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Falcons
Bill Bender | Sporting News Falcons

Related Links

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and NFL.com.

Week 6 Practice | 10.11.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Washington Commanders.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 28

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 28

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Milo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 28

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Milo Eifler #52 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
