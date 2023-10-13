Who will win in Week 6, Falcons or Commanders? Expert Picks

The Falcons cap off a two-game homestand against the Washington Commanders in Week 6.
Atlanta is hoping to stay undefeated at home while the Commanders will be desperate for a win after losing three in a row. Two of those three losses came against tough opponents like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills, but Washington most recently gave the Chicago Bears (1-4) their first win of the season in a 40-20 victory.
Meanwhile, the Falcons look to continue an offensive rhythm they unlocked in their Week 5 win over the Houston Texans, when they amassed the most total yards recorded since the 2021 season. The Commanders defense ranks bottom 10 in the league, giving up at least 30 points in all but one game.
For the first time since Week 1, most experts sided with the Falcons. Let's check out the full picks:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Commanders
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Falcons
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Commanders
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Falcons
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Washington Commanders.