Weatherspoon Injured, Will Miss 2014 Season

"During Sean's run today with our medical staff, he suffered an injury," head coach Mike Smith said. "We sent Sean to the doctor for some additional testing and evaluation and unfortunately the results showed that he ruptured his Achilles tendon. Sean had been working extremely hard to get back on the field, but regrettably he will miss the entire 2014 season. He will have a procedure done in the near future and we expect him to make a full recovery."