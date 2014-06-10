Weatherspoon Injured, Will Miss 2014 Season

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon ruptured his Achilles tendon and will miss the 2014 season, the team announced today.
Weatherspoon was working with the Falcons medical staff when the injury occurred.
"During Sean's run today with our medical staff, he suffered an injury," head coach Mike Smith said. "We sent Sean to the doctor for some additional testing and evaluation and unfortunately the results showed that he ruptured his Achilles tendon. Sean had been working extremely hard to get back on the field, but regrettably he will miss the entire 2014 season. He will have a procedure done in the near future and we expect him to make a full recovery."