'We're building a winning culture': Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith define success in year two

Take their game against the Jets in week five, for example. Ridley missed his first game due to what was then personal reasons, and Russell Gage was sidelined with a high ankle sprain, leaving Tajae Sharpe as the team's No.1 wide receiver.

With big help from Kyle Pitts (9 rec, 119 yards, 1 TD) and Cordarrelle Patterson (7 rec, 60 yards) in the passing game, the Falcons pulled out a close 27-20 win.

And all the Falcons wins were similar to that Jets victory – close, with different players stepping up on all three units.

Smith has boasted their 7-2 record in one-score games this season, confident that the record proves that his team has a good foundation heading forward.

On the other side of their seven wins, however, are the ten losses, most of which weren't close.

The Falcons finished the 2021 season with a lopsided -146 point differential, the fifth-worst in the league. The four teams with the worst records in the NFL this season in the Jaguars, Jets, Giants, and Texans, were the only teams to finish worse.

Even in those losses, Fontenot was impressed with how players competed.

He acknowledged the massive point differential the Falcons had this season, but saw it as a testament to the mindset shift in Arthur Smith's first year. The Falcons were in a much better position than many other teams with similar point differentials.