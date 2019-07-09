WATCH: Matt Ryan has a major teaching moment with his two newest receivers

Jul 09, 2019 at 02:39 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AP/Don Wright

Matt Ryan is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but even he needs some help from his teammates from time to time.

It became clear just how fortunate Ryan is to have receivers like Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley to throw the ball to when he shared a video of himself working out with two new receivers, his twin sons Marshall and Johnny.

It's appears that Ryan, the NFL's MVP in 2016, has a bit of work to do before his practice partners are on the same page. But, as he's proven in the past, it likely won't be long before Ryan has his boys in lock step and ready to dominate the league.

It also won't be too long before the Falcons quarterback is reunited with his teammates in Flowery Branch for this year's training camp, which will begin on July 22 and is open to the public.

Matt Ryan and the Ice Cubes

The 'Ice Cube' twins were two of our favorite additions to the Falcons family in 2018. Take a look at some of our favorite moments of QB Matt Ryan as a father.

QB Matt Ryan
1 / 5

QB Matt Ryan

Michael Benford / Atlanta Falcons
QB Matt Ryan
2 / 5

QB Matt Ryan

Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
QB Matt Ryan
3 / 5

QB Matt Ryan

Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
QB Matt Ryan with family
4 / 5

QB Matt Ryan with family

Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
QB Matt Ryan with Arthur Blank and his family
5 / 5

QB Matt Ryan with Arthur Blank and his family

Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
