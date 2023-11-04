Five things to watch when Falcons host Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 

2. Replacing Drake London

Arthur Smith ruled London out of Sunday's game with a groin injury. This will be the first game London has missed since being drafted by the Falcons in 2022.

London suffered a groin injury in the second half of the Falcons loss to the Titans last weekend. He has not practiced at all in Week 9. In 2023, London has totaled 37 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns. He and Kyle Pitts are the Falcons leading receivers.

Not having London on the field does change things. Fortunately for the Falcons they do have target depth, especially considering how important tight ends and running backs are to the Falcons pass game.

Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson are always an option for the quarterback. As are Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge and Scotty Miller, three true receivers who Smith said this week stepped up in London's absence at the end of game in Nashville.

How the Falcons make up for London's absence again this week will be something to monitor, especially if this groin injury lingers into the bye week.

3. Replacing Grady Jarrett

There's no replacing Jarrett. There just isn't. With Jarrett out for the season with a torn ACL, though, you have to start thinking about it.

Jarrett is the heart, soul and undisputed leader of this defense. His absence aches. It just does. But let's think about this for a second to bring us some perspective: What would have happened if Jarrett's injury would have come in 2020? Or 2021? Or -- God forbid -- 2022? If a season-ending injury happens in those years you probably feel differently than you do now.

Jarrett's hypothetic loss in those seasons is catastrophic.