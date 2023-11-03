Nerdy Birds: Fighting the field position battle, stopping the run when Falcons face Minnesota Vikings in Week 9

This wasn't simply a special team's issue, although all eight of the punts Atlanta forced resulted in drives starting inside the 20 (including six inside the 15 and a further three inside the 10) so it certainly played a role. As both head coach Arthur Smith and special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said this week, the team needs to be better in the return game. But being backed up seemed to create a cycle that perpetuated itself drive after drive.

Atlanta's defense forced the Titans to punt eight times on 13 drives (we're not including the final drive consisting of kneel downs). That's 61.5% of possessions ending in punts. That's pretty good. The issue was that the Titans' average field position on punts was their own 40.5-yard line. Even when Atlanta was able to stall a drive, the Titans were still able to flip the field. Ryan Stonehouse averaged 52.5 yards per punt which puts the ball at the 6-yard line on average, roughly. In the first half Atlanta's average start was the 19.8-yard line and the Falcons managed just 9.9 yards per drive.

The offense starting backed up changes the plays the unit has available, and when it can't get anything going you end up punting from deep in your own territory. That led to a back-and-forth where Tennessee was able to keep Atlanta backed up, despite the Titans crossing the 50 on just four occasions.

In the first half, the Titans average starting position was their own 35.0, but Atlanta still limited Tennessee to just 20 yards per drive, the 7th fewest in the league. That still put Tennessee in shot-play territory. They took advantage of those opportunities, scoring touchdowns on three passes of 30-plus yards.

Atlanta was able to break out of that cycle in the second half, and while it's tempting to assign that to the quarterback change, field position played a major role. Three of the Falcons' four second-half scoring drives started at the Atlanta 25-yard line. The Titans gained an average of 25.2 yards per drive on Sunday compared to the 24.4 that Atlanta gained. That's a slim margin, but because of the way many of the drives were set up, it made a significant difference to the outcome.

This season NFL teams are averaging 1.35 points per drive on drives that start inside the 25 and 2.10 points on drives starting at or beyond the 25. Teams also average higher EPA per play, EPA per drive and fewer three-and-outs when starting beyond the 25. This is an issue that Atlanta will need to correct, but it will take all phases to do so.