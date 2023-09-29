Nerdy Birds: The importance of early downs, rushing the passer and quick hits 

LONDON -- Success on early downs is a point of emphasis for every NFL offense. The easiest way to keep drives alive and keep the chains moving is to create manageable third downs or, even better, avoid them altogether by getting first downs on first or second down. Anyone who tuned into Atlanta's Week 3 game against Detroit saw the Falcons struggle mightily on early downs.

A wide range of variables dictate the outcome of a game or the outcome of any one individual play for that matter. That's what makes football so entertaining. There are 11 players on offense and defense and each has a say in whether or not any one play is successful or not. That being said, you only get so many plays in a game, so many bites at the apple if you'll indulge in a slight autumnal metaphor.

The more successful plays an offense can have, the more drives it can sustain, and the better its chances are going to be to score points. And points, it turns out, are generally important.

Atlanta ran 64 total offensive plays against the Lions. Of those, 50 were either a first or second down. That sounds like an obvious thing to point out, of course, the first play of every drive is going to be a first down, but when you consider that 78% of the plays Atlanta ran were on first or second down, it starts to become clear how impactful those plays are and how success or a lack of success on those plays impacts the outcome of the game.