Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Josh Ali and Cordarrelle Patterson as Jaguars practice week continues

Videos Grady Jarrett speaks to media about Toy Story, the London atmosphere, and preparation for Jaguars week 4 matchup

Videos Ta'Quon Graham discusses family, Texas football and Grady Jarrett | Falcons in Focus

Videos Ryan Nielsen, Marquice Williams, and Dave Ragone speak to media about preparing to take on Jaguars in week 4 matchup

Videos Desmond Ridder, Jerry Gray, Jessie Bates III and others discuss preparations for week 4 Jaguars London matchup

Videos Arthur Smith addresses media ahead of Atlanta Falcons international road game against Jacksonville Jaguars

Videos GMFB: Kaden Elliss suplex tackle on Sam LaPorta

Videos Breaking down Detroit Lions matchup & how Atlanta Falcons can beat Jacksonville Jaguars in London | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos GMFB: Tyler Allgeier Angry Run

Videos Younghoe Koo & Lorenzo Carter discuss the Falcons loss vs the Lions & look ahead to Jaguars matchup

Videos "Hey, good run!" | Tyler Allgeier is mic'd up against the Detroit Lions

Videos Arthur Smith reflects on the Falcons loss against the Lions and looks forward to progressing in week 4

Videos Analyzing Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith in loss to Lions | Falcons Final Whistle

Videos Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Chris Lindstrom and more after the Falcons' loss to the Detroit Lions

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks to the media following the Atlanta Falcons & Detroit Lions matchup

Videos Arthur Smith discusses Atlanta Falcons performance against the Detroit Lions

Videos Falcons vs. Lions Highlights Week 3

Videos Jessie Bates III intercepts the Jared Goff pass

Videos Tyler Allgeier submits 'Angry Runs' bid on 17-yard pickup

Videos Younghoe Koo's 48-yard FG

Videos Bijan Robinson sheds tackles down sideline on 11-yard pickup

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Ridder unloads cannon for 28-yard completion to London

Videos Falcons hit the road for Week 3 | Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Videos On the Rise | Episode 4 | Atlanta Falcons with an exciting 2-0 start at home

Videos Grady Jarrett & Bijan Robinson on building a legacy and tuning out the noise as Falcons approach week 3

Videos "That G.J. pressure!" | Momma Jarrett is mic'd up for the Falcons win over Green Bay

Videos Ryan Nielsen, Dave Ragone, and Marquice Williams reflect on week 2 and prepare for Falcons vs Lions game in week 3

Videos "It's a different energy" | Sundays in Atlanta, GA

Videos Jerry Gray talks Texas football, playing days and NFL coaching career | Falcons in Focus

Videos Desmond Ridder, Jerry Gray, Jessie Bates III and others discuss progress from weeks 1 and 2 as the Falcons prepare for week 3 Lions matchup

Videos Arthur Smith on what is ahead for Atlanta Falcons matchup against the Detroit Lions

Videos Breaking down Drake London and Mack Hollins' Week 2 dominance | Film Review | Atlanta Falcons | NFL

Videos Breaking down the call that led to a Falcons victory | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos "That's how you lead" Grady Jarrett is mic'd up against the Green Bay Packers

Videos David Onyemata reflects on Falcons victory and addresses defensive line expectations

Videos Arthur Smith discusses Atlanta Falcons performance from victory over Green Bay Packers

Videos GMFB: Reacts to Falcons fourth quarter comeback

Videos Desmond Ridder: 'We'll never be down for the count, we're going to fight until that clock hits zero'

Videos Breaking down Falcons' comeback win over Packers | Falcons Final Whistle

Videos Desmond Ridder, Kaden Elliss, Bijan Robinson and others speak to media after Falcons victory over Packers