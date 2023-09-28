Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Josh Ali and Cordarrelle Patterson as Jaguars practice week continues

Ali did not participate in Thursday's practice 

Sep 28, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Wide receiver Josh Ali was the only Falcons player not to participate in Thursday's practice, the team announced.

Ali was a limited participant Wednesday with an ankle injury, he will not travel with the team to London.

Cordarrelle Patterson was listed again as a limited participant for the second straight day. A lingering thigh injury has designated Patterson inactive in the first three games of the season.

Game status designations for the Week 4 game against the Jaguars will be announced Friday on the team's official injury report. Click here to view the updated participation levels for both teams.

Week 4 Practice | 09.27.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, presented by Fast Twitch.

1 / 29
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 29

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 29

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 29

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 29

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 29

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 29

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 29

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 29

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 29

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 29

Atlanta Falcons during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 29

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 29

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 29

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 29

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 29

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 29

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 29

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 29

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
