Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Josh Ali and Cordarrelle Patterson as Jaguars practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Wide receiver Josh Ali was the only Falcons player not to participate in Thursday's practice, the team announced.
Ali was a limited participant Wednesday with an ankle injury, he will not travel with the team to London.
Cordarrelle Patterson was listed again as a limited participant for the second straight day. A lingering thigh injury has designated Patterson inactive in the first three games of the season.
Game status designations for the Week 4 game against the Jaguars will be announced Friday on the team's official injury report. Click here to view the updated participation levels for both teams.
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, presented by Fast Twitch.