Falcons add inside linebacker to 53-man roster from practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have added depth to the inside linebacker spot. Andre Smith was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
This addition comes a day after Troy Andersen was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Nate Landman is expected to step into Andersen's starting spot, with Tae Davis and Smith in reserve.
Offensive tackle Isaiah Prince was released in a corresponding move. The depth at that position remains, however, considering Storm Norton was signed to the active roster on Tuesday.
In addition, receiver Chris Blair was signed to the practice squad.
Smith, a North Carolina product, played 52 NFL games heading into the 2023 season, with time spent in Carolina (2018-19), Buffalo (2020-2021) and Tennessee (2022). He spent the offseason program with the Falcons and was signed to the practice squad shortly after trimming the roster to 53 men.
