Falcons add inside linebacker to 53-man roster from practice squad

Andre Smith joins active roster, will provide depth with Troy Andersen on injured reserve

Sep 27, 2023 at 01:14 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have added depth to the inside linebacker spot. Andre Smith was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

This addition comes a day after Troy Andersen was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Nate Landman is expected to step into Andersen's starting spot, with Tae Davis and Smith in reserve.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Prince was released in a corresponding move. The depth at that position remains, however, considering Storm Norton was signed to the active roster on Tuesday.

In addition, receiver Chris Blair was signed to the practice squad.

Smith, a North Carolina product, played 52 NFL games heading into the 2023 season, with time spent in Carolina (2018-19), Buffalo (2020-2021) and Tennessee (2022). He spent the offseason program with the Falcons and was signed to the practice squad shortly after trimming the roster to 53 men.

Monochrome Monday | Week 3 Falcons vs Lions

Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions during Week 3.

20230925 Monochrome Monday Cover
1 / 43
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 43

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 43

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 43

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 in the tunnel during halftime of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 in the tunnel during halftime of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 43

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 43

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 43

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 43

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 walks out prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 walks out prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 43

General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 on the sideline during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 43

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 43

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 43

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 43

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 43

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 43

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players prepare to take the field prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 43

Players prepare to take the field prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 43

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 warm up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 warm up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 43

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 43

Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in the tunnel during halftime of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 43

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in the tunnel during halftime of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 43

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 43

Coin toss prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 43

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 43

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 43

Scene setter before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 43

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 43

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 43

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 43

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 43

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 43

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
