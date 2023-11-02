A tale of two cornerbacks: A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah's stories finally connect in Atlanta

The first time A.J. Terrell remembers coming across Jeff Okudah was almost a decade before they would become defensive backfield mates for the Atlanta Falcons.

In high school, Terrell was one of the top-ranked cornerbacks in Georgia, Okudah respectively so in Texas. As they topped the 2017 recruiting class, Terrell and Okudah were both invited to attend the Under Armour All-American camp in Terrell's hometown of Atlanta the year prior.

In the tale of these two cornerbacks, though, it's hardly coincidental. Their football journeys ran in parallel lines until finally intersecting with the Falcons this past offseason.

"We always clicked," Terrell said. "... Fast forward to now, I was just like, 'It was destined to be.'"

Terrell and Okudah didn't become good friends at that high school camp. No, that would come much later. Instead, the two got acquainted by competing with each other to be the top of their budding position group.

Their shared competitive nature acts as a mirror for each other now as teammates.

"I think he brings us a mentality that defenses love to have," Okudah said. "Just corners coming up tackling (with) a certain type of swagger that I think it's contagious." .

There's a mutually understood mentality between the cornerbacks.

"(We) both take our job serious," Terrell said, "and I just feel like we play with a chip on our shoulder."

The stellar showings both Terrell and Okudah had at the many camps they participated in together in high school caught the attention of the top college programs in the nation. Terrell eventually chose Clemson; Okudah committed to Ohio State.

Terrell and Okudah wouldn't compete against each other on the field again until the end of their collegiate careers — and in Okudah's case, his final game as a Buckeye. On college football's biggest stage, Terrell's Tigers met Okudah's Buckeyes in the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal.

Clemson bested Ohio State in a 29-23 victory, overcoming a 16-point deficit. Though, it didn't come without controversy. With the Buckeyes down a touchdown late in the third quarter, Okudah forced a fumble which was returned for a defensive touchdown. That was until it was overruled as an incomplete catch.

Now, in the present day, the Falcons locker room holds space for the "who should have really won?" debate. The cornerbacks' lockers sit side by side. After practice, they can almost always be found joking around, and while they have many inside jokes that remain a secret, the CFP semifinal controversy remains something to banter over.