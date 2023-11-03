Falcons injury report: Drake London among three Falcons ruled out of Week 9 clash vs. Vikings

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Drake London will miss the first regular-season game of his NFL career on Sunday when the Falcons host the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Arthur Smith made that announcement in his Friday press conference, stating that he'll be unavailable for this upcoming game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He suffered a groin injury in a Week 8 loss to Tennessee that took him out of the game and all three of this week's practices leading up to the Vikings clash.

Smith also said that safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion) have been ruled out of Sunday's game.

While cornerback/punt returner Mike Hughes (shoulder) and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) were on the participation report this week, neither player received a game designation and are available to play.

Having London unavailable is a significant blow, but the Falcons have depth at the position. We could see more of Mack Hollins and Van Jefferson in the pattern, and Cordarrelle Patterson could be another option working outside.

Hellams often entered as a third safety when Richie Grant moved into the box, a role that will likely go to Micah Abernathy, though time will tell how the Falcons account for Hellams' absence.