Falcons injury report: Drake London among three Falcons ruled out of Week 9 clash vs. Vikings

DeMarcco Hellams, Keith Smith also unavailable for Sunday's game

Nov 03, 2023 at 12:55 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Drake London will miss the first regular-season game of his NFL career on Sunday when the Falcons host the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Arthur Smith made that announcement in his Friday press conference, stating that he'll be unavailable for this upcoming game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

He suffered a groin injury in a Week 8 loss to Tennessee that took him out of the game and all three of this week's practices leading up to the Vikings clash. 

Smith also said that safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion) have been ruled out of Sunday's game. 

While cornerback/punt returner Mike Hughes (shoulder) and linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) were on the participation report this week, neither player received a game designation and are available to play. 

Having London unavailable is a significant blow, but the Falcons have depth at the position. We could see more of Mack Hollins and Van Jefferson in the pattern, and Cordarrelle Patterson could be another option working outside. 

Hellams often entered as a third safety when Richie Grant moved into the box, a role that will likely go to Micah Abernathy, though time will tell how the Falcons account for Hellams' absence. 

Keith Smith is a core special teams player who serves a unique offensive role, though tight end Jonnu Smith has experience playing fullback and can operate from that position if called upon.

Week 9 Practice | 11.02.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Minnesota Vikings, sponsored by Fast Twitch.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
1 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
2 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
3 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
4 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Donavan Mutin #45 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
5 / 30

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Donavan Mutin #45 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
6 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
7 / 30

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
8 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
9 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 30

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
11 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
12 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
13 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
14 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
15 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
16 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Demone Harris #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
18 / 30

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
19 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
21 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of a Gatorade caddy during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
22 / 30

View of a Gatorade caddy during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of the cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
23 / 30

Detail view of the cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
25 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
26 / 30

Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
28 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Nerdy Birds: Fighting the field position battle, stopping the run when Falcons face Minnesota Vikings in Week 9

A tale of two cornerbacks: A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah's stories finally connect in Atlanta

Desmond Ridder addresses preparation, ball security and Falcons quarterback change before Minnesota

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Drake London, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Vikings practice week continues

