Upon Further Review: Falcons vs. Steelers

"I knew once we got down there, we had to score touchdowns," wide receiver Roddy White said. "First-and-goal from the 2-yard line — just unacceptable for us not to get in the end zone. It hurt us at the end. You just can't keep getting down there and putting yourself into bad situations, kicking field goals from the 5-yard line and in. That's not good football, especially with the players we have on our team."

RECORDS MEAN LITTLE: With a 4-yard touchdown reception in the second half, White became the Falcons' all-time leading touchdown scorer, passing Michael Turner's record of 61.

"It didn't mean anything today because we didn't win," White said. "You get judged in this league on wins and losses, and that's all that really matters."

DIVISION IN THE BALANCE: The Falcons have held onto the top spot in a, well, let's say "competitive" NFC South for a few weeks. That reign came to an end by virtue of Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh and Carolina's 19-17 win over Tampa Bay. The Panthers, currently 5-8-1, now sit atop the NFC South.

Atlanta, however, is still in the driver's seat. If the Falcons win their next two games — at New Orleans at in the Georgia Dome against Carolina — they'll lock up the NFC South title.