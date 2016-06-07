UM Coach Harbaugh Reps Falcons' Jones Jersey

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been making his way around the country sporting different jerseys everywhere he goes.
Most recently he was seen wearing a Julio Jones jersey today while in Alabama for a camp. Jones, an Alabama native and former Crimson Tide football player, is very well known in the state.
Although Harbaugh is all about Michigan and the Big Ten conference, the former NFL coach has an eye for talent regardless of where they played college football at, and we all know Jones has that.
See the pictures below: