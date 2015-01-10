Trufant Taking Game to 'Next Level' in '15

While Blank's point was more about defensive pressure, it also served as high praise for the former Washington Huskies cornerback. Embracing the opposing team's top receiver each and every week, Trufant put up big numbers in year two.

He finished the season with 61 tackles, 18 passes defensed, tied for the fifth most in a single season by a Falcons defender, three interceptions and one fumble recovery. His success in 2014 only provided more confidence and motivation for next season.

"I'm trying to take my game to the next level," Trufant said. "I feel I don't get the respect I deserve, because I felt I was playing as good as anybody at my position. I'm just going to keep working; that's just going to make me hungrier. I'm going to get better. I'm going to be two times better next year. I'm going to be ready when it's time to go."