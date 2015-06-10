Trufant's Smarts Standing Out to New Coaches

So far, he seems to be up to the task. In fact, this defense may be a better fit for him than the one he learned upon joining the Falcons.

"You could say that," Trufant said. "I feel I can fit into any scheme, but I love what we've got going here. We play aggressive, get hands on guys. They always want us to go after the ball so I couldn't ask for (anything) else. They just want us to stay on top, no seams, no posts, no big plays. Let them complete the checkdowns, but no explosive plays. Every call they want us to go after the ball, so that's what we're going to do."

"We're asking him to play a brand new technique," Manuel said. "From that standpoint (the question is), how do I get better? Daily question. I told him it's about the competition with oneself. It's not what the media says, it's not what another player says — it's about the inner competitiveness that makes you great. That's my challenge."

Trufant is taking this challenge to heart. While plenty of fans, journalists and even players engage in heated cornerback debates, the 24-year-old is tuning out the noise and focusing on his own game.

"I know I haven't reached where I want to go, but at the same time, I know I'm a good player," he added. "I'm just working every day, trying to be the best. If they're not saying I'm the best, I'm not really listening to them."

No longer a little-known commodity, Trufant is in position to become a premier corner, one who can single-handily take Atlanta's defense to the next level. Morris believes that will happen sooner than later.

"I think he's already in the process of doing it," Morris said. "He's locked in his work, he's going about his business. He's competing every single day. And that's how you become great. You don't become great all of the sudden when a big game shows up. You become great with your daily preparation, how you go out there and approach your work.