Trufant Preparing for 'Great Things' in Year 2

"I'm getting comfortable with the scheme and playing with confidence, just like I always do," Trufant said after last week's OTAs session open to the media. "I plan to do a lot of great things for this team, so I'm just preparing for that."

With that preparation comes pressure — the pressure to be just as productive, if not more, in Year 2. During 2013, Trufant lived up to his hype as potentially the top cornerback available during that April's NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games and recorded 70 tackles and two interceptions. His 19 passes defensed was good enough to rank in the top 15 in the league for that category.

Topping that is going to be a task for the second-year corner, but he's focused much more on team goals. His personal accolades and accomplishments, he said, don't mean nearly as much as reaching the milestones the team sets for themselves, and, with the intensity he's noticing while experiencing the early stages of the offseason for the first time, he likes the Falcons' chances.