'I'm just a kid from Dillon': The stories that shaped Troy Andersen

When the growing herd of cows needed to be moved from one field to another, here the family of four went. These days, the family uses four wheelers to move the herd, but back then they were on horseback. Together, they always got the work done.

"They helped, and they were good help," Nicole said. "But it was just all about being together."

As their kids began to grow, so did their love of sports. In the Andersen family, work never came first for the kids; school and sports did. It's something Holly said she really admired about her parents and their choices for their children.

"They always encouraged us to do our own things and to go to our practices, kind of follow our dreams," Holly said. "It was never work over our hobbies and our sports."

Sports played a big role in Troy's life from the beginning. He wanted to try everything, play everything, be everything. And the entire time his family watched, they were in awe of his spirit. He never ceased to amaze them with his abilities, Nicole and Scott agreed. He just kept exceeding their expectations.

"Whatever he was doing that day, it was his favorite thing in the world," Nicole said. "... Everything that kid did it was with such gusto. He was so excited, and it was the best thing he ever did. It was the best day ever."

Montana days turned into seasons, and the work continued, but so did Troy's growth as a player. Soon, he was quarterbacking his high school team to state championships, winning others in basketball and track, too, along with fellow classmates who were equally driven.