'The epitome of the Falcons': Former players, coaches share favorite moments of Matt Ryan's career

April 22, 2024 — The Legacy

After 15 years in the league, Ryan officially retired on April 22, 2024, almost exactly 16 years to the day from the moment he entered the league as a Falcon. For many, his career can't be summed up in a short sentence, but many tried, and likely succeeded.

Schaub: Matt embodies what it means to be a National Football League starting quarterback: His work ethic, his commitment to not only himself but his teammates and the game. He always did whatever he could to make sure that he was ready to go Sunday.

Gonzalez: He's the best quarterback that I've ever played with. ... The first time (I saw) Matt take control of the huddle, he said, "Hey, everybody shut up! We're gonna go out there, and we're gonna score."

He put everybody in there place. I'm older at the time, too, and my first reaction was like, "What? Hold on now." I remember going, "That's what it's about."

I said to myself, "This guy is gonna have a brilliant career." I knew it was probably going to go that way anyway, but you could see the maturity of him developing into that upper echelon quarterback in the NFL.

Schaub: It could be Week 1, it could be August, it could be Week 16 — it didn't matter. His preparation was the same no matter what. That's why I think he played such a long time at such a high level.

Smith: (He) changed the trajectory of the Falcons in 2008 when (he) joined the team.

McClure: It is truly my honor to call him a teammate. He is, and always has been, a pro's pro.

Mack: Matt's career is a model for future quarterbacks. Anyone trying to play this game should take a long look at what Matt was able to do and why. ... I am grateful to have played for the Falcons while we had such a stable, consistent and excellent leader of the team.

Quinn: Getting the chance to see what a real competitor looks like up close and personal for six years was one of my biggest thrills in coaching, man.