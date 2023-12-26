'It's a dream come true': Why it means so much for Taylor Heinicke to represent Georgia area where he grew up

From the Falcons facility in Flowery Branch, he's but a few miles from family and his old stomping grounds, including Williams' Georgia Sports Complex, where Heinicke has trained since high school.

Williams first met Heinicke as a raw but cerebral freshman quarterback, and 15 years later the bond still stands.

"The older I get the more kind of like brothers we are," Heinicke said of Williams. "If I ever needed something, if I called him at three in the morning he would pick up."

Heinicke's presence is everywhere inside Williams' gym, even when he's not there. A large picture of Heinicke at Collins Hill hangs on one wall opposite the small field. His Georgia Old Spice Player of the Year award is framed outside Williams' office. A photo of the two of them on Heinicke's pro day sits on a shelf next to his desk.

Williams has been with Heinicke every step of the way, from the quarterback playing in the "SEC of Georgia high school football" to helping guide Old Dominion into the FBS to his unorthodox journey in the NFL to, finally, signing with his hometown team.

"You never counted him out," Williams said. "Taylor's always fought through those uphill battles."

Williams knew years ago what the rest of the football world would soon learn about Heinicke. Arthur Smith and Falcons fans got a taste of that firsthand in 2021.

Heinicke quickly made a name for himself when he first took the starting position with the then-Washington Football Team. Following back-to-back spectacular performances with multiple touchdown passes and a combined 548 passing yards, Heinicke stepped into Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a starting quarterback in his hometown for the first time.

The incredible run continued. Heinicke threw for 290 yards, completing 69.7% of passes, with three touchdowns. That included a game-winning drive.

"Bad memories, good for Taylor," Smith joked back in August, remembering the loss. "Glad he's on our team now."

Smith said, like the rest of the current Falcons quarterback room, Heinicke is gritty. That's what people learned about him through his unexpected rise, including many Falcons fans watching that Week 4 loss in 2021.

When Atlanta went up 30-22 with five minutes left to play, Heinicke brought Washington within one score with a 10-play drive that ended with a wild touchdown pass that a half second later would have been a Falcons sack.

Then, on the winning drive, Washington took the field with 1:43 left and the clock ticking. Heinicke completed a 24-yard pass, then a 19-yarder to get into Atlanta territory. Then, when the pocket started to collapse, Heinicke threw the game-sealing touchdown.

After the game, Heinicke gifted the jersey to Williams. The trainer plans to memorialize it in his gym along with jerseys from Heincke's entire football journey, from high school to college to major moments in the NFL like that game in Commanders colors and returning home to play in Falcons.

The next time Heinicke returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it was Atlanta's second preseason game on Aug. 18, and this time he was on the home sideline. The moment of playing at this stadium again, following that 2021 battle, wasn't lost on him when he suited up to start.

"I tried to just get those feelings back, to remember that game and kind of get pumped up in that way," Heinicke said.

The hometown kid had his entire family in the stands for the preseason game, a different scene from the last outing. In 2021, his mom stayed back to take care of his nephew who was under a year old. The exhibition match ended in a tie and didn't matter in the record books, but it still carried meaning.

It was the culmination of a long, improbable journey.

In 2020, Heinicke found himself back home after a stint in the XFL, wondering if this might finally be the moment to hang it up after playing just a handful of NFL games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015.