Travel Packages Available for London Game

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that travel packages are now available for fans interested in attending the club's game against the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium on October 26, 2014. Falcons Executive Members and Season Ticket Holders will receive a discount on these travel packages.

Fans may choose from four packages through NFL On Location, the League's official source for event experiences and hospitality.

Packages include tickets to the game, optional roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, VIP game day hospitality, access to Club Wembley, and transfers to and from the airport and the stadium on game day. In addition, NFL On Location Signature Services staff will be in London to provide onsite assistance to travelers.

Exclusive options to purchase single-game tickets for the game will be available to Executive Members beginning on April 9 at 10 a.m. and for Season Ticket Holders beginning on April 10 at 10 a.m.