Transcripts: Smith, Ryan Press Conferences

Quarterback Matt RyanOn whether having a good start building confidence:

"Yeah, I think that fast start was huge for us. It was all three phases. When you get rolling like that early and you get a little cushion, it's a big difference. We continue to keep the foot on the pedal too and play aggressive, which is key when you're going against a really good football team with a good defense. Coming into it, this was going to be one of those games that there are peaks and valleys and you've got to hang on when it's not going your way. I thought across the board we did a great job of that today."

On talking trash to WR Julio Jones by the opposing team:

"It's one of those things, it's part of the game. He's a very good player, but we think Julio is a really good player, too. He had a great game today. He went out and competed really hard and made some really good catches for us. I thought he stepped up when we needed him to."

On WR Julio Jones' play:

"We'd love to be opportunistic when you get the chance. Off of a turnover, you'd love to be able to go ahead and score a touchdown with a short field. I think that was a second down call for us. We ran first and then second down, we got the one-on-one press coverage we thought we might get, we took a chance. Julio adjusted really well to that ball. That was big."

On the offensive line:

"I think out group up front played really, really well. They played physical, they played smart. One of the things when you go up against Arizona, they give you a bunch of different looks. Identification and making sure you get the guys in the right spot is huge. We did a great job of that up front, but I also think they competed. They opened up some lanes for our runners and our guys in the back field did a fantastic job of getting downhill. That's probably about as good as we run it in a while. That's good for us moving forward."

On the hit you took:

"No, I'll be fine. It's just part of the game; you get knocked down a little bit. It hurt a little bit at the time. I feel great."

On if this was the best game of the year:

"Yeah, because it's the last one, it's the one we just finished. The next best one will be the next one. This was a good team effort. It was a very good football team. These are the kind of games you need to win in November and December in order to play in January. For a young football team and an offensive line that is just starting to come together, with some guys that have played continuously next to each other, I think that is going to go well for us moving forward."

On Steven Jacksons big run early on:

"Get in the end zone. You see him take off and it was huge. When you're running the ball against a really good team, you know there are going to be some of those one and two yard gains. I thought we stuck with it today knowing that if we just keep grinding it out, one or two of those are going to pop out the back end. It popped out early. That was huge. From a confidence standpoint, just going out there and really feeling good about playing… the guys bought into that."

On if this is game can get you rolling for the end of the season:

"Yeah, this is what it is like in December when you are in the mix. Obviously, this year is shaking out differently than any other that I've been a part of. It doesn't make a difference. We are where we are. We are right in the mix. From my experience, being here seven years now, this is what November/December football is. It's going to be tough, you are going to go against good football teams. You've got to play well. I thought we stepped up to that challenge today. I thought we had a great week of practice. The guys were focused and it translated into us playing well today."

On using TE Levine Toilolo in the red zone:

"I think that is an area we need to improve on moving forward. I think we were in the red zone five times today. We came away with one touchdown there. It's good that we were down there five times, but we've got to be more opportunistic. I think we ended up kicking a few field goals from maybe the three yard line. So it was a good setup the way we had it early. We just have to execute better across the board moving forward."

On throwing to Julio Jones down field more today:

"Yeah, after last week, we took some shots. We didn't really hit any. Today, we hit the shots when they were there. That's what you have to do. In order to be an explosive football team, in order to make plays when you need them, you've got to hit them when you get one-on-one. I thought Julio did a great job at making some great plays, in traffic too. Patrick Peterson had some good coverage but Julio showcased what he can do."