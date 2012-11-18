 Skip to main content

Transcripts: Falcons vs. Cardinals

Nov 18, 2012 at 12:05 PM

Head coach Mike Smith

Opening statement:
"One of the mainstays of our football team since we've gotten here in 2008 is to play hard and play hard for 60 minutes and that's what we did today. We obviously didn't play our best football game. The ball had some funny bounces, and you're going to win games in different ways and we did that today. I felt like our defense played well all day. They were put in some very difficult situations, in terms of field position and were able to step up and make some plays. We'll take the win, obviously, and we'll get back to work on Monday trying to correct a lot of things that we have to correct."

On getting that one yard run touchdown when you needed it most:
"We were able to get some movement and we were able to get that precious one yard. They are hard to come by. It was blocked correctly. The offensive line did a nice job and Michael was able to step in. Again, it's a fine line each and every week when you play in the National Football League.That's a very good football team. My hat's off to them. They played us very, very tough."

On a couple of things you need to correct:
"We can't turn the ball over the way we turned the ball over, obviously. You can't be minus four in the turnovers, and normally, you're not going to win games. That doesn't happen very often in the National Football League. We've got to find a way to quit misfitting and giving up big runs. We've got to find a way for the coach not to throw a challenge flag at the wrong time. I can assure you that one will be addressed very quickly."

Quarterback Matt Ryan

Opening Statement:
"That was a very hard fought victory for us. I thought our defense and special teams, and specifically our defense did a great job today. We put them in some tough spots and they responded and kept us in the game. We somehow found a way to win."

On moving on after interceptions:
"You can't worry about it. Part of playing this position in this League is knowing that there will be times when you make mistakes and fall flat on your face. You just have to get up and keep playing and keep throwing. In those situations I just try and worry about the next play. You just have to forget about the last play and move on to the next one and try and make good decisions and put the ball where it needs to be."

On keeping calm after throwing five interceptions, and rallying teammates:
"I think that there are a lot of hats you wear as quarterback. Part of it is player, and part of it is keeping everybody on the same page and being relaxed. Our message was that even after turning the ball over three times in the first half, we were still right there; we were one score away. When we did finally get on top, it was just one of those things to keep plugging away and keep battling and I think everyone did a great job with it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons Accepting Submissions for National Anthem

If you've got the pipes and the urge to perform, we want to hear from you. The Falcons are currently accepting submissions to perform the national anthem at a 2025 game.

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

Top News

Falcons News Now: Minicamp looms, Drake London locked in

Falcons place OT Storm Norton on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list

'Trust your feet': The three words guiding Atlanta's quarterback competition

National perspective on Kyle Pitts shifting after late-2025 surge