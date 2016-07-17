Training Camp Preview: Who Will Back Up Ryan?

With Matt Ryan locked into the starting quarterback job, XFINITY® Training Camp and preseason will be used to determine who will serve as his backup in 2016. The battle, ostensibly between Matt Schaub and Sean Renfree, could become a close one.

Schaub is someone the team knows well. He began his career with the Falcons, playing three seasons in Atlanta, before being traded to Houston, where he worked with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. In 2009, he reached career-highs in passing yards (4,770) and touchdown throws (29) in Shanahan's system.

Although he's started just 10 games in the past three years, Schaub understands his job well and should have a firm grasp of the playbook. That knowledge could benefit Ryan as he begins his second campaign in Shanahan's scheme.

Given his lack of experience, Renfree remains somewhat of an enigma. So far he's fired only seven regular season pass attempts in the NFL, and those all came in a low-leverage situation against the stout Carolina defense.

However, Renfree's preseason stats from last summer were encouraging. In four exhibition contests, he completed 26 of 36 passes (72.2 percent) for 237 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions. Those numbers earned him a 99.0 quarterback ranking.

Schaub may have the early edge because of his knowledge and experience, but if Renfree once again thrives during preseason, he can earn the job.