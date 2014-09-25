Time Machine: Making A Case for Canton

Among his many Atlanta records, the lethal left-footer also holds marks for most field goals made (184), PATs (254) and most consecutive games scoring (124). Likewise, he's also in the Saints record books for most field goals (302), PAT's (413) and consecutive games scoring points (174), in addition to games played (196).

In a true testament to his greatness from long range and a prerequisite also for measuring his Hall worthiness, the "Great Dane" was clutch from 50-yards and beyond. He's the Falcons all-time leader in most 50-yard field goals with 15. He also owns the record for most 50-yard field goals in a season with 8 and most 50-yard field goals in a game with 3 (against New Orleans), which is tied with Neil Rackers for the most ever in a single-game in NFL history. Andersen's 40 boots from 50-plus yards is second all-time. His career-best of 60 yards is one of the longest field goals in NFL history.

Andersen's list of records as the most accomplished kicker in the history of the game is remarkable. But the most amazing NFL mark that validates his candidacy the most I think, besides points scored are; most consecutive games scored in with an eye-opening 360, most field goals at 565 and games played at 382.

Let's break it down even further.

The level of consistency he displayed over an extended period of time, which should be a measuring stick for his induction into the Hall of Fame, is quite extraordinary. Andersen scored at least one point in a game for 22.5 straight years. It's an unbelievable mark that should never be broken.

The case for Morten Andersen is rock solid when you look at the unprecedented records he established during his lengthy and productive career. I will sum it up succintly in the form of a simple question for the selection committee. How can you not have the all-time scoring leader in the NFL in your Hall of Fame?

*Subject No. 79 - Bill Fralic *