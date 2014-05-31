Tice Pleased With What He's Seen So Far

May 31, 2014 at 03:07 AM

A number of things were different when the media was given their first look at the 2014 Falcons during the second day of offseason training activities earlier this week.

For one, there were a lot of new numbers and names on the field and many of the media had to refer to their roster frequently to keep track of who was who. Another was the influence of a few new coaches and their fingerprint on the way in which the Falcons practiced Wednesday. New coaches bring new methods and new offensive line coach Mike Tice had the four-man blocking sled and used it nearly as much as he used his voice.

Falcons Hit the Field for OTAs

The Falcons were back on the practice fields Wednesday morning for the second day of organized team activities.

No Title
1 / 71
No Title
2 / 71
No Title
3 / 71
No Title
4 / 71
No Title
5 / 71
No Title
6 / 71
No Title
7 / 71
No Title
8 / 71
No Title
9 / 71
No Title
10 / 71
No Title
11 / 71
No Title
12 / 71
No Title
13 / 71
No Title
14 / 71
No Title
15 / 71
No Title
16 / 71
No Title
17 / 71
No Title
18 / 71
No Title
19 / 71
No Title
20 / 71
No Title
21 / 71
No Title
22 / 71
No Title
23 / 71
No Title
24 / 71
No Title
25 / 71
No Title
26 / 71
No Title
27 / 71
No Title
28 / 71
No Title
29 / 71
No Title
30 / 71
No Title
31 / 71
No Title
32 / 71
No Title
33 / 71
No Title
34 / 71
No Title
35 / 71
No Title
36 / 71
No Title
37 / 71
No Title
38 / 71
No Title
39 / 71
No Title
40 / 71
No Title
41 / 71
No Title
42 / 71
No Title
43 / 71
No Title
44 / 71
No Title
45 / 71
No Title
46 / 71
No Title
47 / 71
No Title
48 / 71
No Title
49 / 71
No Title
50 / 71
No Title
51 / 71
No Title
52 / 71
No Title
53 / 71
No Title
54 / 71
No Title
55 / 71
No Title
56 / 71
No Title
57 / 71
No Title
58 / 71
No Title
59 / 71
No Title
60 / 71
No Title
61 / 71
No Title
62 / 71
No Title
63 / 71
No Title
64 / 71
No Title
65 / 71
No Title
66 / 71
No Title
67 / 71
No Title
68 / 71
No Title
69 / 71
No Title
70 / 71
No Title
71 / 71
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

This year's offensive line is expected to perform better than last season. They've imported additional talent in free agency's Jon Asamoah and the draft's Jake Matthews. Tice has a long NFL pedigree of success with O-linemen and he's got a lot of pieces to work with to put together a starting five that can help the offense take a step forward as a passing and running team.

Sam Baker was back and is healthy heading into his seventh season at left tackle. He joins Justin Blalock on the left side and Joe Hawley and Peter Konz appear set to battle it out at center. Of those six, five should emerge to be Matt Ryan's remade offensive line.

While OTA practices don't allow contact, Tice provided the next best thing. Throughout the practice's rotation, Tice would at times use the blocking sled to work on drive blocking with the linemen. In true old-school fashion, Tice stood on the back of the sled, yelling instruction as it was driven backwards.

"Mike is very animated," head coach Mike Smith said. "He can get his point across, both with his vocal chords and with his presence. He's a big man, he's done this a long time. He's got head coaching experience. He's been a coordinator, offensive line coach, it's good to have him on the staff."

This offseason has been about adding girth and grit and Tice brings both to work every day. This year's linemen have to deal with Tice on a daily basis and when it's all said and done, they may be better for it. So far, Tice is encouraged by what he's working with, but if that changes, someone will hear about it.

"I think toughness is how you finish on plays, the intensity in which you play each play when the ball is snapped," Tice said. "What I've seen so far is the guys have bought into that. I don't think there is a choice. That's what's going to be demanded of them and we'll have very little patience if we don't get that. What I see so far, I'm pleased with."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Atlanta Falcons to host open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Falcons players captivated by Hawks NBA playoff run

Why rookie Richie Grant is a Falcon to follow closely during 2021 NFL season

Calvin Ridley primed to take next steps on ascending career path

Advertising