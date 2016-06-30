Three Full Falcons Games Set for YouTube Release

A partnership between the NFL and YouTube is bringing fans three of the best games in Falcons history in their entirety.

In June, each team gave its fans the chance to vote for three of the best games in team history of five candidates with the three best getting the YouTube upload in August in conjunction with the 2016 preseason.

The results are in and the following games will be available for you to watch from start to finish in August:

With 29 percent of the fan vote, the Falcons' 1998 NFC Championship Game win over Minnesota to earn their first trip to the Super Bowl found the No. 1 spot.

Matt Bryant's overtime kick during the 2012 NFC Divisional Round Game against Seattle earned 25 percent of the fan vote.

Michael Vick leading an upset win over the Packers at Lambeau Field during the 2002 NFC Wild Card Round to give Green Bay its first home playoff loss took in 23 percent.