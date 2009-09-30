Three and Out: Bye Bye Wednesday





Usually Wednesday is the busiest day of the week for me up here. It's one day of the week when Michael Turner, Matt Ryan and Tony Gonzalez talk, plus it's the day when you do conference calls with the opposing team's coach and a player. Obviously, with this being the bye week, there were no conference calls today and the whole pace of things was much slower.

First Down

San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore, who rushed for 207 yards in Week 2 against Seattle, is going to be out for three weeks with an ankle strain. On that timetable, it seems pretty certain that Gore will miss the Falcons' game on Oct. 11. Wes Welker, the NFL's leading pass receiver over the last two seasons, missed Sunday's game but that did not appear to affect the Patriots very much in their 26-10 win over the Falcons. Do you think Gore means more to the 49ers than Welker does to the Falcons? Probably so.

Second Down

With Gore out, it seems as if Glen Coffee, the rookie from Alabama, will take over. (Maybe he'll have a nice reunion with the Falcons' John Parker Wilson.) Coffee rushed for 54 yards on 25 carries last week against a Vikings defense that ranks fourth in the NFL in total defense.

Third Down

I asked Falcons starting free safety Thomas DeCoud, who had five solo tackles last week, about what it could mean playing San Francisco without Gore. He mostly deflected the question, saying that everyone on the field is a professional football player. True, especially for those who saw Coffee play at Alabama (I'm guessing there are a few Georgia fans who remember that game from last year).

I'm thinking about how the Dallas Cowboys have stockpiled running backs the last few years with Marion Barber, Felix Jones and Tashard Choice. Maybe the Niners have a similar situation with Coffee. What do you think?

And out...