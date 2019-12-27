Thomas Dimitroff: Falcons not in salary cap hell

"We continue to be very happy with where we are with our core players," Dimitroff said on Friday. "We spent a lot of money on that of course and we continue to expect big things out of those players. Of course, we'll have to continue to be creative. I think with the appropriate moves into the future we're going to be in a good spot. I'm not concerned about it being a situation where we are going to be in what has been perceived out there as cap hell. It's not the case at all. We will accomplish what we need to accomplish to continue to bring the right players in here to be a contender."