Thomas Dimitroff: Falcons not in salary cap hell

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff is well aware of the outside perception that the Falcons will enter the 2020 offseason in salary cap "hell" and could be hamstrung when it comes to acquiring new talent or retaining current players.
The Falcons have invested in several players with long-term contracts recently which is typically a good problem to have for a general manager.
Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones have all been rewarded new contracts in the last three seasons. Desmond Trufant and Devonta Freeman were also given lucrative contracts following the 2016 season.
Dimitroff and president and CEO Rich McKay displayed confidence that despite having a number of players taking up a big chunk of Atlanta's salary cap, it won't be an issue moving forward in terms of continuing to bolster their roster.
"We continue to be very happy with where we are with our core players," Dimitroff said on Friday. "We spent a lot of money on that of course and we continue to expect big things out of those players. Of course, we'll have to continue to be creative. I think with the appropriate moves into the future we're going to be in a good spot. I'm not concerned about it being a situation where we are going to be in what has been perceived out there as cap hell. It's not the case at all. We will accomplish what we need to accomplish to continue to bring the right players in here to be a contender."
Dimitroff and Quinn will have some tough decisions to make regarding personnel this offseason but believe they have the resources necessary to acquire and retain the talent they want.