Falcons believe Raheem Morris is right coach to lead defense

More importantly, Quinn gave up the play-calling duties and assigned them to Morris and linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich. Ulbrich starting calling the alignments on first and second down while Morris called plays on third downs.

"There aren't many guys that could've come into the room as a head football coach this year in a 1-7 setting and reset the tone – just literally reset the tone," Falcons president Rich McKay said. "Took some ownership of why we were at 1-7 on himself, beyond just pointing at the players and saying it's on you. He turned the mirror towards himself and he just reset the mindset. And that's who he is."

The results have been astounding.

Not only have the Falcons gone 5-2 since Quinn made those changes, they've gone on the road and beaten two of the NFC's top teams – the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers – they've swept the Carolina Panthers.

Over the last seven games, the Falcons defense has only allowed an average of 18.1 points per game, which is seventh best in the league.

The Falcons have forced 13 turnovers in the last seven games, or 1.85 per game. The 49ers rank fifth heading into Week 17 with 1.80 per game.

On third downs the Falcons have gone from the league's worst unit to No. 1, allowing just 27 percent.

The Falcons' red-zone touchdown percentage is 42 percent, second best in the league.

The Falcons defense has tallied 20 sacks in the last seven games (or 2.85 per game). And Beasley, who had just 1.5 sacks before the bye, is now just two shy of 10 sacks for the year. The Buffalo Bills rank 10th in the league heading into Week 17 with 2.80 per game.

In short, the Falcons are playing playoff-caliber football and demonstrating that they can beat any team in the league right now.

While Quinn deserves much of the credit for making the changes to his staff, Morris has proven that he's more than capable of leading the defense for the foreseeable future.