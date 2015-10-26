Therezie Comes Up Big to Ensure Falcons Victory

Another point Manuel and Quinn have preached is finishing, which the Falcons have done particularly well of late. In 2015 they've outscored opponents 67-47 in the fourth quarter and, following Week 7, have sealed half of their wins by snatching late interceptions.

"It's just our standard," Therezie said. "We'll play for 60, 70, 90 minutes. It doesn't matter; we're going to do the same thing, just finish strong. We're one of the best finishing teams in the NFL. It's what we do."

Therezie's INT says a lot about him, of course, and it says a lot about the Falcons' capacity to groom their projects. Quinn didn't hesitate to insert the inexperienced FS into a high-leverage, high-pressure situation at Nissan Stadium, and that confidence—built steadily throughout spring, summer and fall—proved invaluable.

"I think the main thing is we want to let the players know how much we trust in them and believe in them and it's our job to take them as far as they can possibly go," the head coach said. "And we certainly had that respect and we think (Therezie) has a terrific future ahead of him so it was a great play exactly when we needed it and we were excited for him."