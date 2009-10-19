Testing the Falcons' Depth

Oct 19, 2009 at 07:00 PM
4d325f32b6973d2c66000000.jpg


First it was wide receiver/kick returner Harry Douglas. Then it was defensive tackle Peria Jerry. Now in defensive back Brian Williams, the Falcons have lost a third key player for the season -- all to knee injuries. In last season's miracle turnaround, the Falcons didn't really face a test of their depth like this. They lost offensive tackle Sam Baker for a couple of games, but otherwise, almost all of their key players remained healthy.

This season, if you were to take the 11 offensive starters, 11 defensive starters and throw in the team's top few reserves/special teams players (excluding kickers), I think you would see a much different picture in terms of injuries. The Falcons will have to manage without the three above mentioned players and have -- minus the first two -- ably.

And while their injuries have not been season-ending, fullback Ovie Mughelli (calf) and Jerious Norwood (concussion) each have missed games. Safeties Antoine Harris and William Moore, both special teams contributors, have also missed games. On Wednesday, Head Coach Mike Smith will give more details about the readiness of that foursome for Sunday's game at Dallas, as Norwood suffered a hip flexor injury against the Bears and Moore injured his hamstring.

The great success story thus far, as Head Coach Mike Smith pointed out today when speaking specifically about special teams, is that that unit excelled against Chicago on Sunday in spite of the injuries. Like most coaches, Smith continually points out that injuries necessarily create opportunities for back-ups. It's a cliche, but it's true. This is where NFL personnel departments prove their mettle.

Imagine the horror that New England Patriots fans felt back in 2001 when -- gasp! -- then-three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Drew Bledsoe was lost for the season to injury and some back-up named Tom Brady was forced into action. Or, again, the horror felt by Patriots fans in 2008 when Brady was hurt and Matt Cassel was forced into action. New England missed the playoffs last season, but still won 11 games.

The truth is that NFL rosters are small -- only 53 players compared to the 85 scholarship players that NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision are allowed and that does not include walk-ons. So NFL reserves are great athletes in their own right.

The Falcons already have seen evidence of that this season in running back Jason Snelling, who has been an able substitute for Norwood and Mughelli, and in Eric Weems as Douglas' replacement returning kicks.

Only time will tell if the same is true of Williams' potential replacements: Tye Hill, Chevis Jackson and Christopher Owens.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Arthur Blank more optimistic about Falcons' direction 'than I've been in many, many years'

Question of the Week: What is the Falcons most pressing defensive need?

Ryan Nielsen details journey from three-sport star to NFL coaching career | Falcons in Focus Podcast

'I love our young quarterback': Arthur Blank discusses Desmond Ridder

Advertising