Team launches 'Play 60' fitness campaign

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA –The Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation are launching a pioneering social networking campaign to find innovative ideas to engage K-12 students in physical activity during the school day.

Coined, "60 Ways to Play 60," the campaign will mobilize innovators from around the world to identify at least 60 creative practices that can help schools reverse Georgia's childhood obesity crisis.

"60 Ways to Play 60" is delivered in partnership with Ashoka's Changemakers, a global online community of social entrepreneurs and activists. The campaign advances the National Football League's "Play 60" message, which encourages every child to be active at least 60 minutes a day.

"Giving Georgia's kids access to physical fitness activities is critical to reducing childhood obesity in our state," Falcons Owner Arthur M. Blank said. "The Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation is keenly focused on this issue, and we think this new campaign will further our efforts in a meaningful way."

The "60 Ways to Play 60" campaign on Changemakers.com seeks new or early-stage innovative ideas for schools to adopt. The campaign especially encourages entries from kids, but also from parents, teachers, school administrators, coaches, community program administrators and others.

The Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation has pledged $1,000 to the innovation drawing the most votes of support from the online Changemakers community, and the Foundation expects to consider grants to help Georgia schools adopt the strongest ideas. Representatives from the first 20 Georgia schools submitting ideas will be invited to a Falcons game during the 2009 season, courtesy of NetMOVE, the official mover of the Atlanta Falcons.