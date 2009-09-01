Team announces release of Hartsock, Hutchins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. --The Atlanta Falcons today released tight end Ben Hartsock, cornerback Von Hutchins and defensive end Willie Evans.
Hartsock and Hutchins were signed as free agents by Atlanta last season. Hartsock competed in 11 contests while contributing with three receptions for 26 yards last year while Hutchins missed the 2008 campaign after being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury prior to the start of the regular season.
Evans was signed by the Falcons as a free agent on January 8, 2008. After being waived by the team following training camp last year, he was signed to the team's practice squad on November 20, 2008 where he spent the remainder of the season.