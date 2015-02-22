Synergy Among Falcons Staffs Starts at the Top

Since the ink dried on Quinn's new contract, his contagious passion and energy continue to motivate Dimitroff, who praises the new head coach for being a very adept football man, who has a really good understanding of evaluating personnel. Dimitroff is driven to help provide Quinn with all the necessary tools he needs to succeed.

"I think with us as a personnel staff, myself, Scott Pioli, the rest of our scouting staff to be able to work with Dan and provide him all the information he needs in the very end, when it comes down to cutting that team, we will be doing it together," Dimitroff said. "I have no doubt in my mind, it's going to be a very, very collaborative effort. I think it's going to be a very smooth understanding, and in the end, the head coach, his responsibility to make sure he knows, given the nuances of his scheme, what he actually wants is vital to the success of a football team."