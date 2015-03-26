Statement by the Falcons Regarding John Imlay

We will remember John as a highly successful entrepreneur and pioneer in the technology industry; a loving husband, father and grandfather; a true friend; and someone who was sure to make you laugh no matter how bad his jokes were. His frequent presence in Flowery Branch brightened our days.

John's contributions to the Falcons date back to 1991 as a minority owner and board member of the club. We were proud that he continued his relationship with the Falcons as a limited partner when Arthur acquired the club in 2002. John was instrumental in that transaction and remained one of our most ardent supporters right up to his death.