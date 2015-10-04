Starters and Inactives: Falcons vs. Texans

Oct 04, 2015 at 04:36 AM

The Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans are required by NFL rules to reduce their active gameday roster to 46 players by naming a list of inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Below are the inactives for both teams. Starters listed below are on the game card given to the media and may not represent the actual personnel on the field to start the game.

FALCONS INACTIVES
WR 16 Justin Hardy
WR 17 Devin Hester
RB 26 Tevin Coleman
S 37 Ricardo Allen
C 66 Gino Gradkowski
T 75 Jake Long
TE 83 Jacob Tamme

TEXANS INACTIVESS 39 Lonnie Ballentine
OLB 48 Kourtnei Brown
ILB 50 Akeem Dent
RB 41 Jonathan Grimes
C 65 Greg Mancz
WR 11 Jaelen Strong
WR 13 Chandler Worthy FALCONS STARTERSOffenseWR 11 Julio Jones
LT 70 Jake Matthews
LG 67 Andy Levitre
C 68 Mike Person
RG 65 Chris Chester
RT 73 Ryan Schraeder
TE 80 Levine Toilolo
WR 84 Roddy White
QB 2 Matt Ryan
RB 24 Devonta Freeman
FB 42 Patrick DiMarco

Defense
DE 44 Vic Beasley Jr.
DT 77 Ra'Shede Hageman
NT 96 Paul Soliai
DE 94 Tyson Jackson
LB 52 Justin Durant
LB 55 Paul Worrilow
LB 50 O'Brien Schofield
CB 23 Robert Alford
CB 21 Desmond Trufant
S 27 Robenson Therezie
S 25 William Moore

Specialists
K 3 Matt Bryant
KO 5 Matt Bosher
P 5 Matt Bosher
KR 14 Eric Weems
PR 14 Eric Weems
LS 47 Josh Harris
H 5 Matt Bosher

TEXANS STARTERSOffenseWR 10 DeAndre Hopkins
LT 76 Duane Brown
LG 78 Oday Aboushi
C 60 Ben Jones
RG 79 Brandon Brooks
RT 72 Derek Newton
TE 87 C.J. Fiedorowicz
WR 85 Nate Washington
QB 15 Ryan Mallett
FB 45 Jay Prosch
RB 23 Arian Foster

DefenseDE 99 J.J. Watt
NT 75 Vince Wilfork
DE 93 Jared Crick
OLB 59 Whitney Mercilus
ILB 56 Brian Cushing
ILB 55 Bendardrick McKinney
OLB 90 Jadeveon Clowney
CB 25 Kareem Jackson
CB 24 Johnathan Joseph
FS 26 Rahim Moore
SS 27 Quintin DempsSpecialistsP 9 Shane Lechler
K 8 Nick Novak
LS 46 Jon Weeks
H 9 Shane Lechler
KR 27 Quintin Demps
PR 18 Cecil Shorts 111

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

