Starters and Inactives: Falcons vs. Steelers

Dec 14, 2014 at 03:30 AM

The Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers are required by NFL rules to reduce their active gameday roster to 46 players by naming a list of inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Below are the inactives for both teams. Starters listed below are on the game card given to the media and may not represent the actual personnel on the field to start the game.

FALCONS INACTIVES
WR 11 - Julio Jones
QB 12 - Sean Renfree
CB 23 - Robert Alford
S 25 - William Moore
LB 54 - Tyler Starr
T 64 - Jonathan Scott
LB 97 - James Anderson

STEELERS INACTIVES
QB 3 - Landry Jones
RB 13 - Dri Archer
WR 15 - Justin Brown
CB 24 - Ike Taylor
DE 71 - Clifton Geathers
OT 77 - Marcus Gilbert
LB 92 - James Harrison

FALCONS STARTERS
Offense
WR 84 - Roddy White
LT 70 - Jake Matthews
LG 63 - Justin Blalock
C 62 - James Stone
RG 75 - Jon Asamoah
RT 73 - Ryan Schraeder
TE 80 - Levine Toilolo
WR 83 - Harry Douglas
QB 2 - Matt Ryan
RB 39 - Steven Jackson
FB 42 - Patrick DiMarco

Defense
DE 71 - Kroy Biermann
DT 99 - Tyson Jackson
DT 96 - Paul Soliai
DE 95 - Jonathan Babineaux
LB 55 - Paul Worrilow
LB 53 - Prince Shembo
CB 27 - Robert McClain
CB 26 - Josh Wilson
S 36 - Kemal Ishmael
S 20 - Dwight Lowery
CB 21 - Desmond Trufant

Specialists
K 3 - Matt Bryant
KO 5 - Matt Bosher
P 5 - Matt Bosher
KR 17 - Devin Hester
PR 17 - Devin Hester
LS 47 - Josh Harris
H 5 - Matt Bosher

STEELERS STARTERS
Offense
WR 84 - Antonio Brown
LT 68 - Kelvin Beachum
LG 73 - Ramon Foster
C 53 - Maurkice Pouncey
RG 66 - David DeCastro
RT 77 - Marcus Gilbert
TE 83 - Heath Miller
RB 26 - Le'Veon Bell
FB 46 - Will Johnson
QB 7 - Ben Roethlisberger
WR 11 - Markus Wheaton

Defense
LDE 97 - Cameron Heyward
NT 90 - Steve McLendon
RDE 96 - Cam Thomas
LOLB 93 - Jason Worilds
LILB 50 - Ryan Shazier
RILB 94 - Lawrence Timmons
ROLB 92 - James Harrison
LCB 22 - William Gay
FS 23 - Mike Mitchell
SS 43 - Troy Polamalu
RCB 24 - Ike Taylor

Specialists
P 9 - Brad Wing
PK 6 - Shaun Suisham
LS 60 - Greg Warren
H 9 - Brad Wing
KR 11 - Markus Wheaton
PR 84 - Antonio Brown

