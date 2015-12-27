Starters and Inactives: Falcons vs. Panthers

Dec 27, 2015 at 03:26 AM

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are required by NFL rules to reduce their active gameday roster to 46 players by naming a list of inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Below are the inactives for both teams. Starters listed below are on the game card given to the media and may not represent the actual personnel on the field to start the game.

FALCONS INACTIVES
RB 26 Tevin Coleman
CB 28 Akeem King
OLB 41 Tyler Starr
G 63 Ben Garland
T 72 Bryce Harris
NT 74 Joey Mbu
DT 97 Grady Jarrett

PANTHERS INACTIVESWR 11 Brenton Bersin
RB 28 Jonathan Stewart
S 29 Dean Marlowe
RB 32 Brandon Wegher
LB 55 David Mayo
WR 81 Kevin Norwood
DT 93 Kyle Love
FALCONS STARTERS OffenseWR 11 Julio Jones
LT 70 Jake Matthews
LG 67 Andy Levitre
C 68 Mike Person
RG 65 Chris Chester
RT 73 Ryan Schraeder
TE 83 Jacob Tamme
WR 84 Roddy White
QB 2 Matt Ryan
RB 24 Devonta Freeman
FB 42 Patrick DiMarco

Defense
DE 44 Vic Beasley Jr.
DT 77 Ra'Shede Hageman
NT 96 Paul Soliai
DE 94 Tyson Jackson
LB 52 Justin Durant
LB 55 Paul Worrilow
LB 50 O'Brien Schofield
CB 23 Robert Alford
CB 21 Desmond Trufant
S 37 Ricardo Allen
S 25 Kemal Ishmael

Specialists
K 6 Shayne Graham
KO 5 Matt Bosher
P 5 Matt Bosher
KR 17 Devin Hester
PR 17 Devin Hester
LS 47 Josh Harris
H 5 Matt Bosher
PANTHERS STARTERS OffenseWR 15 Allen Robinson
TE 80 Julius Thomas
LT 76 Luke Joeckel
LG 68 Zane Beadles
C 61 Stefen Wisniewski
RG 60 A.J. Cann
RT 78 Jermey Parnell
QB 5 Blake Bortles
WR 88 Allen Hurns
RB 24 Denard Robinson
TE 89 Marcedes Lewis

DefenseLEO 90 Andre Branch
DT 93 Tyson Alualu
DT 97 Roy Miller III
DE 75 Jared Odrick
WLB 50 Telvin Smith
MLB 51 Paul Posluszny
OTTO 55 Dan Skuta
LCB 31 Davon House
FS 26 Josh Evans
SS 37 Johnathan Cyprien
RCB 22 Aaron Colvin
SpecialistsK 2 Jason Myers
P 19 Bryan Anger
LS 46 Carson Tinker
PR 13 Rashad Greene
LS 16 Denard Robinson
H 19 Bryan Anger

